Festo appoints new director of sales for Canada

The industrial control and automation manufacturer has named Jean-Francois Paquette to the position.

November 5, 2021   Canadian Plastics


Jean-Francois Paquette. Photo Credit: Festo

Industrial control and automation manufacturer Festo has named Jean-Francois Paquette to the position of Canada sales director. This appointment has been effective from June 1, 2021.

In a news release, Festo officials said that Paquette is based out of Montreal.

Before taking up this new position, Paquette was the district sales manager for Festo’s Eastern Canada district for the past four years. “He will continue to fulfill the responsibilities of his old role along with his new one until a suitable successor has been appointed to that position,” Festo said.

“In his current role, Jean-Francois has been exceeding expectations as a district sales manager, maintaining excellent relationships with customers, colleagues and direct reports,” said John Holmes, Festo’s vice president of sales, North America. “We are very excited to support [him] in his new role and support his successful growth at Festo.”

Festo is a brand of German multinational industrial control and automation company based in Esslingen am Neckar, Germany. Festo produces and sells pneumatic and electrical control and drive technology for factory or process automation. The company’s Canadian operation is headquartered in Mississauga, Ont.

