Fanuc, Rockwell Automation launch automation apprenticeships

Automation manufacturers Fanuc America and Rockwell Automation have developed a coalition on apprenticeship programs designed to upskill current and future workers for jobs in advanced manufacturing, robotics, and automation.

The coalition includes APT, a Fanuc and Rockwell Automation systems integrator, and NOCTI Business Solutions, which provides independent assessments of occupational standards and validation using recognized International Organization for Standardization (ISO) process validation methods.

Franklin Apprenticeships is also a partner of the coalition, ensuring apprenticeship support for employers and apprentices.

The coalition has developed new apprenticeship programs offering people opportunities to gain credentials that include fundamental robotics (robot operator) and automation (PLC operator).

Advertisment

The program offers a second level of credentials for robot and PLC technicians. A third credentialing level called integration specialist builds on the fundamental and technical skills that teaches people to operate and troubleshoot integrated Fanuc-Rockwell Automation technologies.

“Our number one goal is to help create a worker pipeline that will not only help people increase their skills and future earning potential, but to help manufacturers achieve their production goals and maintain a thriving economy,” Paul Aiello, Fanuc America’s director of education, said in a statement. “In most cases, current and future workers can complete the apprenticeship skills training and achieve their industry-recognized certifications in less than one year. It’s also important to note that these programs support all types of apprenticeship and certification models, including pre-apprenticeships.”

Over 40 companies in North America have agreed to support and participate in the apprenticeships program, including Dana, Magna International Inc., Tyson Foods, and Flex-N-Gate,

“In order to support the expansion of manufacturing automation and create growth and development opportunities for our employees, we join this project team to engage skilled candidates and help fill technically driven positions like robot operators, robot technicians and integrated systems specialists,” said Paul N. Myles, senior manager, government workforce development and training programs, Magna International. “Magna Seating projects it will support a number of maintenance technician trainees between 2021 and 2023.”