Engel invests to expand robot, automation production plant

Injection molding machine manufacturer Engel Group is spending 11 million euros (US$11.67 million) to update and expand its robotic automation plant in Dietach, Austria.

Work on the building is scheduled to start in May 2023. By spring 2024, the production, logistics and apprentice workshop areas will have been completed and the new photovoltaic system will have been put into operation, Engel officials said in a Dec. 15 news release.

Founded in 1980, the Dietach plant develops and produces three robot series: the viper linear robot, the e-pic pick-and-place robot, and the pic A sprue picker. The building is now being extended towards the west direction on the existing plant location. In total, the extension will offer a usable floor space of more than 3,000 square meters, to offer accommodation for additional personnel needed in the future. The Dietach location is already looking for mechatronics engineers, commissioning engineers, software engineers, development engineers and more. The building currently employs about 260 people.

“The flow assembly line will be modernized in the course of the construction work,” Engel officials said. “In future, [we] will be able to respond in a far more flexible way to customer requests and short-term order changes without prolonging lead times.”