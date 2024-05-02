Engel becomes Kuka robotics system partner

Injection molding machine (IMM) maker Engel is partnering with automation maker Kuka, to allow Engel to integrate and retrofit Kuka’s equipment into its existing IMMs.

Officials with Schwertberg, Austria-based Engel say their company has used hundreds of Kuka robots for upstream and downstream automation of its injection molding machines and cells since establishing its North American presence. Engel relies primarily on Kuka’s all-purpose, high-payload Quantec, high-powered, low-payload Cybertec and versatile medium-payload Iontec robots, all of which provide six-axis operation and flexibility to customers for virtually any market segment.

“The ability to fully integrate Kuka robots into the Engel machine controller has more advantages than optimal communication between injection molding machine and automation,” said Stefan Aberl, VP of automation for Engel. “It is easier and more convenient for operators to work with one controller, and the integration also allows remote access for troubleshooting of complete production cells via just one access device.”

“We want to emphasize that being a preferred partner is more than just a label for us,” says Vanessa Malena, president Americas at Engel. “Kuka and Engel stand for premium quality products, and our customers will benefit from this longstanding partnership of integrating hundreds of Kuka robots in injection molding cells. Companies that want to increase the automation of their injection molding production, even if they may have little or no experience with robots, will be able to rely on a team of experts from two market leaders who will set them up for success.”

To commemorate its new relationship with Kuka, Engel is offering an automation integration promotion for new and existing customers from May 1, 2024, to April 30, 2025, that includes an additional 12-month warranty that brings the total warranty period to 24 months, free simulations to determine reach, cycle time and feasibility and a 20 per cent discount on maintenance training.