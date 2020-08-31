Bosch Rexroth North America appoints new president and CEO

Factory automation supplier Bosch Rexroth North America has announced that president and CEO Paul Cooke will retire on Dec. 31 after 38 years with the company.

His successor as of Dec. 1 will be Greg Gumbs, most recently vice president and general manager of Electrical Automation Solutions at Eaton Corp.

Gumbs will join Bosch Rexroth effective Sept. 1 in preparation for his future responsibility, and will be based at Bosch Rexroth North American headquarters in Charlotte, N.C.

After completing his degree in electrical engineering, Gumbs started his professional career in 1997 as an application engineer in the Global Technical Service Group of Rockwell Automation Inc. He later held various drive systems engineering, sales, marketing, services and management positions within Rockwell before taking over as director of commercial sales support and market development. In 2007, he joined Eaton’s Industrial Sector as vice president Sales Americas for Hydraulics Business. In 2013, he became general manager for the Hydraulic Hose and Fittings Business. In 2015, he moved to Eaton Electrical Sector as vice president and general manager of Eaton Electrical Automation Solutions.

“Bosch Rexroth is an amazing organization with a bright future given the strong foundation of technology leadership and customer focus,” Gumbs said in a statement. “I am honoured to join the Bosch family and looking forward to leading this talented team forward in close partnership with our channel partners.”