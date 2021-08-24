Beckhoff Canada opens office in Greater Vancouver

Automation manufacturer Beckhoff Canada has opened a regional sales and training centre in the Vancouver area, in a move designed to increase its sales development and market share growth.

The 2,950-square-foot office is in Tower 1 of the Metrotower Office Complex in downtown Burnaby, B.C. In an Aug. 24 news release, Beckhoff officials said the facility offers increased space for sales and engineering support, training and seminars, as well as an intelligent motion lab.

The location was planned to open in 2020 but delayed due to the pandemic, Beckhoff said.

The Burnaby office provides a western regional base to serve new and prospective customers in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and the Northwest Territories, the company said.

“The Vancouver area is a centre of innovation in automation and other high-tech fields, and we are pleased to solidify our presence here after serving the area for many years,” said Calvin Wallace, managing director of Beckhoff Automation Ltd. “The Burnaby office provides exciting opportunities for our customers across western Canada to push the limits with PC-based automation and advanced mechatronics. In addition to providing a home base for training, sales and engineering support, the new location’s intelligent motion lab offers our local team considerable resources to test new concepts with XPlanar and accomplish non-linear, lot-size-1 production.”

In addition to the new Burnaby office, Beckhoff Canada recently opened its new headquarters in Cambridge, Ontario, and has a regional office in Laval, Que. Its U.S. headquarters is in the Minneapolis area and Beckhoff Mexico, established in 2019, is in Mexico City.