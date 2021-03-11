Beckhoff Canada moves headquarters to Cambridge, Ont.

Beckhoff Automation recently moved its Canadian headquarters from Mississauga to Cambridge, Ont., to increase warehousing and customer support capabilities.

In a March 10 news release, company officials said that the 11,000-square-foot office “offers optimal space for customer training, seminars, sales activities, technical support and an innovation lab for application testing and proof of concepts with the latest Beckhoff technologies”.

The new facility also offers the subsidiary a larger central warehouse, ensuring more on-hand stock and fast deliveries to Canadian customers, the news release added.

“After several years in Mississauga, Beckhoff decided to grow in Cambridge due to its status as a renowned technology hub,” the release said. “The Waterloo Region is the centre of Canada’s industrial technology market, with the country’s largest cluster of robotics and automation companies and its preeminent engineering school and research centre focused on robotics, automation and artificial intelligence.”

The new office sits right off Highway 401, Canada’s largest superhighway.

“The new Cambridge headquarters has increased not only our corporate footprint but also our capabilities to serve Beckhoff customers. We are excited to be located in the technology-rich Waterloo Region, which puts our team closer to key customers and partners in the automation industry,” said Calvin Wallace, managing director of Beckhoff Automation Ltd. “In addition, this office includes ample space that will help customers receive technical support and trainings in core subject areas. A state-of-the-art showroom will highlight our latest new automation technology offerings, such as XPlanar.”

Beckhoff Canada also has regional offices in Laval, Que., and Burnaby, B.C. Its U.S. headquarters is in Minneapolis and Beckhoff Mexico, established in 2019, is in Mexico City.