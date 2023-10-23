Autonomous mobile robot solutions provider Robotize expands into North America

The Danish pallet-moving robotics supplier already has customers in Canada and the U.S.

Robotize, a Denmark-based provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for internal pallet transportation, has expanded into North America with the establishment of its first office in the U.S., located in the metro Detroit area.

“North America is an extremely interesting market for us, and we already have several customers and partners in both Canada and the U.S.,” company co-founder and CEO Anders Pjetursson said in a statement. “[It’s] a natural next step for us to establish our own presence in North America.”

The Copenhagen-area company launched its first AMR, the GoPal 400, in December 2017. Since then, it has added the GoPal E22, the GoPal E24, the GoPal E24W, and the GoPal U24W to its product line.

Heading Robotize’s new U.S. office is Dan Hasley, a robotics and automation veteran with more than 25 years of experience in the industry. “I’m thrilled to be joining Robotize at this exciting time and to lead GoPal AMR solution sales and Channel Partner development in North America,” Hasley said.