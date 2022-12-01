ATS buys production process optimization and digitalization solutions provider IPCOS

Belgium-based IPCOS has six locations across Europe, the U.S., and India.

Cambridge, Ont.-based automation supplier ATS Corp. has acquired IPCOS Group nv, a Belgium-based provider of process optimization and digitalization solutions with six locations across Europe, the U.S., and India.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

IPCOS will join ATS’ process automation (PA) solutions business, which supplies automation and digitalization solutions for the process and manufacturing industries. “IPCOS broadens our process optimization and digitalization capabilities in our key focus sectors,” said Dr. Christian Debus, president of PA. “Its strong domain knowledge, which has been incorporated into their digital solutions, can be offered to our existing customers as a value add to our leading digitalization platform. Additionally, IPCOS will significantly accelerate PA’s growth trajectory, and further strengthen our unique value proposition.”

“Being part of PA will accelerate IPCOS’ strategy to grow in the area of digital services and in new customer segments by leveraging PA’s extensive technological expertise, global footprint, and customer access,” said Filip Stroobant, CEO of IPCOS.

Advertisement

ATS recently rebranded itself as ATS Corp., from its previous name of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.