ATS Automation Tooling Systems changes name to ATS Corporation

The new name is meant to provide a platform for the Ontario-based company's many operating brands.

Cambridge, Ont.-based automation supplier ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has now changed its name to ATS Corporation.

“This name change enables ATS Corporation to honour its corporate origins while signalling that its capabilities are now broader, more diverse and technologically advanced,” company officials said in a Nov. 21 statement. “[This] announcement is accompanied by the phased introduction of a revitalized corporate identity featuring a modernized logo and an updated colour palette.”

As part of the name change, the ticker symbol of the company’s common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange will also change from “ATA” to “ATS”.

“The name ATS is well known and trusted among the world’s leading multinational companies who do business with us,” said Andrew Hider, CEO of ATS Corporation. “It was therefore important for us to respect our heritage by leveraging the equity present in our brand, but also to reflect the business we have evolved to become. The name ATS Corporation does both. It provides a great platform for the future and serves as the flagship for our many operating brands that will continue to lead the way for us in life sciences, transportation, food and beverage, energy and consumer.”

Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and over 75 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China.