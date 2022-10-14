ATS Automation secures $167-million EV order

The order from a global automotive customer will expand the capacity of its automated battery module and pack assembly systems for operations within North America.

The industrial automation business of Cambridge, Ont.-based ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has received an order booking valued at approximately US$167 million (C$231 million) from an undisclosed existing global automotive customer towards expanding the capacity of its automated battery module and pack assembly systems for operations within North America.

The order is part of a previously disclosed multi-phase enterprise program that includes the design, build, and installation of turnkey battery assembly systems. The order is expected to be executed over the next 15 months, ATS officials said.

“This project furthers our relationship with a key customer, while again demonstrating our ability to solve complex needs within the rapidly evolving EV market,” said ATS CEO Andrew Hider. “Our steadfast focus on continuous improvement, bolstered by the use of our ATS business model, allows us to adeptly evolve our offerings and embrace new technology to meet the advancing demands of customers while they are shaping the future of electric transportation.”