ATS Automation receives major order from EV manufacturer

The $70-million order is to provide fully automated battery assembly systems for an unidentified customer’s Canadian and U.S. manufacturing operations.

The Cambridge, Ont.-based company is to provide fully automated battery assembly systems for the customer’s Canadian and U.S. manufacturing operations.

“This booking allows us to continue to leverage our experience and successful track record in the EV market, and further demonstrates our ability to deliver solutions to meet the needs of customers,” ATS CEO Andrew Hider said in a news release. “With accelerating customer and consumer demand, we are able to leverage our ATS Business Model and commitment to continuous improvement to evolve and expand our offerings as technology and needs continue to change.”

The company stated in a release that this initial order is part of a multi-phase enterprise program that includes the design, build, and installation of turnkey battery assembly systems. These systems are critical components of the customer’s electric vehicle (EV) strategy.

The order booking will be recorded in the company’s first quarter of fiscal 2023, ATS said, and is expected to be delivered over the next 18 months.