ATS Automation names Ryan McLeod as new CFO

After a six-month search, ATS Automation Tooling Systems has appointed a new chief financial officer.

The Cambridge, Ont.-based company has named Ryan McLeod to the position. McLeod, a 13-year veteran of the firm, has served as interim CFO since June 26, 2020, when he replaced outgoing CFO Maria. McLeod reports to ATS’s CEO, Andrew Hider, and serves on the company’s executive leadership team.

“Over the past six months, we led a thorough global search for a CFO and based on his deep understanding of ATS and our markets, proven financial expertise and strong leadership qualities, Ryan was the natural choice to fill this important role on a permanent basis,” Hider said in a Nov. 24 statement.

McLeod joined ATS in 2007 as manager of reporting and compliance, became director of finance in 2010, and assumed the role of vice-president and corporate controller in 2014. Prior to ATS, he served in a finance management role at CIBC Mellon and began his career at Ernst & Young LLP.

McLeod holds the designations of Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant.