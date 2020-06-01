ATS Automation appoints interim chief financial officer as CFO resigns

June 1, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Cambridge, Ont.-based ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has announced that Maria Perrella will resign as chief financial officer, effective June 26, 2020, to pursue another business opportunity with a privately held organization.

Ryan McLeod, the company’s vice president, corporate controller, will assume the role of interim CFO.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I thank Maria for her significant contributions to ATS over the last 12 years and for the important role she played in transformational change,” Andrew Hider, CEO of ATS, said in a June 1 statement. “Ryan has worked closely with Maria and is in a good position to seamlessly transition to the interim CFO role.”

McLeod is a CPA, CA, and joined ATS in 2007 as manager of reporting and compliance. He became director of finance in 2010, and assumed the role of vice president and corporate controller in 2014. Prior to ATS, he served in a finance management role at CIBC Mellon and began his career at Ernst & Young LLP.