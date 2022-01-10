ATS Automation acquires Italy-based HSG Engineering

Cambridge, Ont.-based ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has acquired HSG Engineering S.r.l., an Italian-based industrial automation system integrator primarily serving the pharmaceutical sector.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

HSG joins ATS’ Process Automation Solutions (PA) business, a provider of automation solutions for the process and manufacturing industries. The company has stated that this acquisition will develop PA’s regional presence in Italy and deepen its domain knowledge in the biopharma and pharmaceutical sectors.

“Being part of PA will help us accelerate growth and successfully take on larger projects. Through our working relationship we have developed a strong appreciation of PA’s offerings and solid conviction that our combined solutions will drive incremental value for our customers,” HSG founder and CEO Tiziano Rossi said in a Jan. 7 statement.

HSG was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Pistoia, Italy. The firm has 50 workers.

Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and over 75 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and China.