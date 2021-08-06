ATS Automation acquires German process engineering consultant BLSG

In a move that aims to strengthen its consulting capabilities in process engineering, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., headquartered in Cambridge, Ont., has acquired BLSG AG, a Munich, Germany-based consulting company.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In an Aug. 6 news release, ATS officials said that BLSG will join its process automation solutions (PA) business, which is an independent provider of complete automation solutions for process and manufacturing industries.

“Adding BLSG’s uniquely talented and experienced team expands PA’s ability to holistically serve our customers from problem identification to solution implementation,” said PA president Dr. Christian Debus. “By combining PA’s automation and implementation know-how with BLSG’s consulting expertise, we see an opportunity to enhance our overall value proposition to customers, particularly in the area of digital offerings.”

With 12 employees, BLSG specializes in discrete processes and serves customers in automotive, logistics, medical device and food and beverage sectors. It offers a full spectrum of advisory services including operational excellence, site and factory planning, supply-chain management and logistics planning, project and change management, and digitalization and Industry 4.0.