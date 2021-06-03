ATS Automation acquires automation system integrator CIM

Cambridge, Ont.-based ATS Automation Tooling Systems has acquired Control and Information Management Ltd. (CIM), an industrial automation system integrator based in Ireland.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With the acquisition of CIM, ATS adds to its automation and service capabilities for biopharma, pharmaceutical and other manufacturing and services industries and enhances its digitization strategy.

CIM will operate as part of ATS’ Process Automation Solutions (PA) business, a provider of complete automation solutions for the process and manufacturing industries.

“The addition of CIM strengthens our capabilities and expands our customer base and reach in the pharma market, both in Europe and globally,” said Dr. Christian Debus, president of the ATS’ PA business. “By leveraging the combined portfolios of CIM and PA, we are better able to address the needs of our global customer base and deliver an even more compelling value proposition.”

Founded in 2003 and based in Dublin, CIM is a system integrator with a focus on industrial automation. The company offers a full spectrum of automation related services including system development, upgrades, technical support, project management and validation consultancy.

With approximately 65 employees, CIM primarily serves customers in the biopharma and pharmaceutical sectors. CIM will continue to be led by its co-founders Darrin McCrudden and Eamonn Nally.