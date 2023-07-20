ATS acquires life science digitalization solutions provider Odyssey

Odyssey will join Ontario-based ATS’ Process Automation Solutions business, a provider of automation and digitalization solutions for the process and manufacturing industries.

Automation supplier ATS Corp. has acquired Odyssey Validation Consultants Ltd. (Odyssey), an Ireland-based provider of digitalization solutions for the life science industry.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Odyssey will join ATS’ Process Automation Solutions (PA) business, a provider of automation and digitalization solutions for the process and manufacturing industries. This acquisition allows PA to expand its value proposition in life science end-market through delivering qualified and validated digitalization and automation solutions.

“Odyssey’s strong expertise in computer system validation and cloud-based software solutions can be offered to our existing customers in the life science industry as a value-add to our current platform, AI and ML-based software solutions, advanced data analytics capabilities, and domain knowledge,” said Dr. Christian Debus, president of PA. “Together we can leverage our capabilities and solutions to drive continuous improvement in regulated production processes for our customers across all industry sectors.”

ATS is headquartered in Cambridge, Ont.