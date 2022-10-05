ATS acquires Asia-Pacific-based system integrator Zi-Argus

Cambridge, Ont.-based ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. is acquiring Zi-Argus, an automation systems integrator in the Asia-Pacific and Australia regions.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

A subsidiary of Zuellig Group, Zi-Argus focuses on process control, factory floor automation, data centre and Industry 4.0 digitization solutions, and will join ATS’ process automation (PA) solutions business.

“[Zi-Argus] will strengthen PA’s position in high-growth automation and digitalization markets in the region with a background for customers in pharma, food and beverage, consumer goods, petrochemical, biochemical, and data centres,” ATS officials said in an Oct. 3 news release.

“[Zi-Argus] provides us with a proven platform to serve domestic and global customers in industries that are strategic to us and in geographic regions that are highly complementary to our existing footprint,” said Dr. Christian Debus, president of PA. “Additionally, [its] extensive technical capabilities will enhance PA’s digitalization business, which is experiencing significant demand as customers seek to take full advantage of IIoT and smart factory advancements.”

Zi-Argus is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, and has nine locations across Asia-Pacific.