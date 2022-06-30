Allied Motion Technologies adds precision linear and rotary motor technology with acquisition of Airex

Airex supplies electromagnetic components and solutions for aerospace/defense, life sciences, semiconductor and other commercial industrial applications.

Allied Motion Technologies, an Amherst, N.Y.-based designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions, has acquired Airex LLC, a privately-owned company that provides high-precision electromagnetic components and solutions.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Airex’s patented winding technology combined with robotic manufacturing positions Allied Motion to offer quality linear motors – ironless and iron core, rotary motors, voice coils, wound electromagnetic components and sub-components.

“This acquisition is another excellent addition and strategically expands our motor offerings as it brings decades of materials understanding, engineering and lean manufacturing experience focused on providing quick-turn response times and custom solutions to our customers,” Allied Motion chairman and CEO Dick Warzala said in a news release. “We are excited about adding Airex’s proven track record and team to the Allied family.”

Established in 1950, Airex is a third generation-owned company headquartered in Somersworth, N.H.