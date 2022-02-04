Canadian Plastics

Absolute Robot named as authorized system integrator by Fanuc

Fanuc’s line of six-axis and SCARA robots joins other products that ARI offers.

Worcester, Mass.-based Absolute Robot Inc. (ARI) has been named as an authorized robot system integrator by Fanuc America.

Fanuc’s line of six-axis and SCARA robots joins other products ARI offers, including three- and five-axis robots, end-of-arm tooling, conveyors and guarding products.

“ARI’s decision to standardize on Fanuc Robots for six-axis and SCARA applications was based on the strong leadership position that Fanuc holds in the North American market,” said ARI’s business manager Tim Lavigne. “Specifically, Fanuc robots are known for their best-in-class reliability and their best-in-class commitment to customer support.”

ARI belongs to the same group as injection molding machine maker Absolute Haitian, which is also headquartered in Worcester.

