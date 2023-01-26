ABB opens facility in Mexico to increase project delivery across North America

Technology and automation supplier ABB recently opened a new regional operations centre for North America in Merida, in the Mexican state of Yucatan.

The Swiss-based company initially invested $1 million in its new Mexico Technology and Engineering Center (MXTEC) in Merida, which ABB officials say is located alongside a community of technology and cybersecurity companies, and which aims to be a go-to resource for ABB engineers and covers disciplines including automation, electrical and software engineering.

It will mean an approximate 25 per cent uptick in its engineering capacity, with some projects involving the commissioning of ABB Ability System 800xA distributed control system (DCS) at customer sites. ABB may add further competencies for supply chain, project management and sales support in the future.

Recruitment and employment of 30 engineers, mainly from the pool of local talents, is ongoing, ABB said, while the company looks to establish connections with Mexican universities. The newest employees have received training at ABB’s Czech Operations Center in Ostrava and are now onboarding using a customized development program.

Advertisement

ABB’s move comes at a time when industrial companies are addressing their supply chains and either nearshoring or near-sourcing to ensure security and reliability of operations. ABB officials say the new Mexico facility is well-placed for growth and will link ongoing operations in both North America and South America.