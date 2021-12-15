ABB expands installation products plant in Canada

Swiss-based technology company ABB is investing $16 million in its installation products division manufacturing facility in Pointe-Claire, Quebec.

“ABB’s investment is part of a five-year strategy to integrate new digital processes and automation across our operations,” said Matthias Heilmann, president of ABB installation products division. “With our customer-first approach, this enables us to further innovate our products and manufacturing capabilities to meet the specific needs of the Canadian market.”

The expansion will create over 60 full-time jobs in the upgraded 75,000-square-foot facility to deliver the Canadian brands produced by ABB’s Pointe-Claire facility. These include Marrette wire connectors, the NuTek series of non-metallic thermoplastic boxes, and Snap-it plastic fittings. The site also produces Carlon PVC products and other components used in a range of Canadian product lines.

“The additional team members will enable the site to operate multiple product lines and shifts to meet increasing demand for safe, smart and sustainable electrical solutions across industrial, commercial and residential applications,” said Alain Quintal, vice president and general manager, ABB installation products division in Canada. “Having operated in this community for nearly a century, ABB is committed to continuing its strong heritage as a trusted industry partner and employer of choice.”

Advertisement

Part of its electrification business area, ABB installation products division – formerly Thomas & Betts – is involved in the design, manufacture and marketing of products used to manage the connection, protection and distribution of electrical power in industrial, construction and utility applications.