ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low-voltage NEMA motor business

The deal aims to strengthen ABB’s position as an industrial NEMA motor manufacturer.

Global technology company ABB has completed its acquisition of the Siemens low-voltage NEMA motor business.

The transaction was originally announced Aug. 11, 2022, and financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The business employs around 600 people and generated revenues of approximately US$63 million in 2021.

“The acquisition of this business is part of the motion business area’s profitable-growth strategy,” officials with Zurich-based ABB said in a May 4 news release. “It strengthens ABB’s position as a leading industrial NEMA motor manufacturer, and it provides an even stronger platform from which ABB can better serve its global customers.”

Advertisement

The line of horizontal and vertical induction severe duty and general-purpose motors will be re-branded as ABB and reintroduced to the market during second quarter of 2023.

The global NEMA motor industry, roughly US$2.7 billion in size, comprises industrial electric motors primarily used within North America. ABB describes NEMA motors as “essential components” used to run equipment in industries such as food and beverage, oil and gas, mining and aggregate, and water and wastewater and in applications like those which move air, liquids, and units.