MIT launches online Industry 4.0 certificate program for manufacturers

MIT, in Cambridge, Mass., has developed a new professional certificate in Industry 4.0 for manufacturing professionals.

The program is taught exclusively online over 12 months by MIT faculty, and is designed to equip technology and engineering professionals in the manufacturing space with the tools, skills, and knowledge they need to excel in the digital age.

“From the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, to smart manufacturing and product platforms, technological innovations are powering widespread transformation across the industrial sector,” said Clara Piloto, director of Digital Plus and Global Programs for MIT Professional Education. “Our multilingual Professional Certificate Program in Industry 4.0 will enable professionals to acquire the digital strategies and tools they need to redesign product operations, business models and customer support in an environment that is technologically and competitively evolving more rapidly than ever before.”

The Professional Certificate Program in Industry 4.0 currently includes four core courses offered in both English and Spanish, including Management of Technology: Roadmapping & Development, Designing Product Families: From Strategy to Implementation, Smart Manufacturing: Operations in the 4th Industrial Revolution, and Beyond IoT: Sensory Intelligence & Smart Technology.

Advertisment

In addition to the core courses, the certificate program offers a selection of electives, such as Cloud & DevOps: Continuous Transformation, Blockchain: Disruptive Technology, Leadership & Innovation, and Management of Technology: Strategy & Portfolio Analysis.

In addition to the new Industry 4.0 Professional Certificate Program, MIT Professional Education is also launching two brand new online courses:

Sustainability: Strategies and Opportunities for Industry, to provide professionals with the expertise needed to identify challenges, implement strategies, and achieve sustainable operations.

Management of Technology: Strategy & Portfolio Analysis, to explores how to build and manage an effective technology portfolio and prepare for future technological evolution.

Registration for 2021 courses is at this link.