World Recycling Convention 2020 rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns

March 15, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

The World Recycling Convention 2020, originally scheduled for May 18-20 in Istanbul, has been rescheduled to Oct. 12-14. 2020.

In a statement, show organizer the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) says the decision to reschedule was due to growing concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19), and the well-being of participants, exhibitors, and staff.

“For the first time in the 72-year long history of BIR, one of our world recycling conventions will not take place as planned,” BIR president Tom Bird said in a statement. “We know how important our events are for our members’ businesses, and therefore, this decision was not taken lightly. But when we cannot fully guarantee the wellbeing of our members, exhibitors, and staff, it is the right decision to make.”

Additional information can be found on the convention website Bir.org/istanbul2020