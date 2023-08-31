Weima named as ‘Official Recycler’ for NPE2024

The shredder maker will also join three other firms to create a recycling initiative on the show floor.

Shredder and recycling equipment maker Weima has been chosen as the “Official Recycler” of the upcoming NPE2024 trade show.

The show, scheduled to take place from May 6 to 10 at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, Fla., is expected to produce hundreds of tons of plastic products as part of the exhibitions.

In a news release, Weima officials said that during NPE2018, the pioneering “Destroy Responsibly” recycling initiative recycling 89 per cent of plastic scrap generated on the show floor. The target for NPE2024 is to achieve 100 per cent plastic recycling, Weima said, even encompassing materials like the plastic coverings used for booth carpet protection during setup.

Weima also said it will join recycler Commercial Plastics Recycling (CPR), recycling systems maker Erema North America and auxiliary equipment manufacturer Conair Group as companies

NPE2024 will include a what Weima is calling “a mini manufacturing centre” behind the show floor to recycled plastic products made on-site. The area will allow visitors to safely traverse through a simulated ‘plant,’ where machinery from Weima EIMA and other players will process plastic scrap generated during exhibitor demonstrations. “CPR will employ 60 individuals who will make it possible for this scrap to be meticulously collected, sorted by type, and then shredded, granulated, and extruded on-site,” Weima said.