Thousands evacuated after fire at Indiana recycled plastics storage site

The fire broke out at My-Way Trading in Richmond on April 11.

A major industrial fire at a facility in Richmond, Ind., that stores plastics and other materials for recycling has caused the evacuation of more than 2,000 people from the surrounding area.

As reported by both local and national news outlets, the fire broke out at My-Way Trading Inc. at around 2:30 p.m. on April 11, sending large plumes of toxic smoke through the area. Officials issued evacuation orders for residents and persons within 0.5 miles of the incident.

Authorities believe the fire was caused after a tractor-trailer truck caught fire and the blaze spread to two nearby warehouses which were storing plastic and other recycled materials.

As of April 13, the fire had been contained but was still burning and is expected to burn and produce smoke, soot, and ash for several more days. A local firefighter sustained minor injuries in the response effort, news reports said, but there are no reports of any major injuries.

My-Way Trading recycles industrial plastic and has shipped loads of it to countries around the globe. The business owner has previously been cited by the Richmond city for safety violations, news reports said.