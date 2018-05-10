Sigma Plastics Group adding four new NGR recycling lines

May 10, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Film manufacturer Sigma Plastics Group is increasing its recycling capacity with the addition of four new high output recycling lines from NGR.

The four S:GRAN 125 machines will reprocess over 4 million lbs per month of film scrap from Sigma’s in-house film production at four different U.S. plants.

The new recycling lines represent an investment of nearly US$3 million and will be installed at Sigma plants in Pompano Beach, Fla., Spartanburg, S.C., Jacksonville, Fla., and Nashville, Tenn.

Sigma Plastics is NGR’s largest single customer, with over 40 NGR recycling machines operating at plants in the U.S. and Canada.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Pompano Beach, Sigma Plastics is said to be the largest privately-owned film extrusion group in North America. The company has 42 manufacturing facilities producing an annual throughput of over 2 billion lbs of resin and employs over 4,700 people. Sigma manufactures a variety of flexible packaging products servicing the industrial, agricultural, food, medical, retail, and converter film markets.

Headquartered in Feldkirchen, Austria and with the a North American sales and support office in Atlanta, Ga., NGR supplies recycling lines for the reprocessing of all forms of plastic scrap materials.