Quebec unveils recycling program that puts greater responsibility on producers

February 24, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

The Quebec provincial government is introducing new measures designed to improve its recycling system by placing more responsibility on companies when it comes to the waste management of their products.

Environment Minister Benoit Charette, who announced the decision last week, said the $30-million plan will also help support sorting centres and boost the public’s confidence in the province’s recycling system.

“It is a fundamental issue,” he told Canadian media outlets. “The way in which we recycle presently is a concern for the public and with reason. Therefore, we have to act seriously if we want to recuperate more and recycle better.”

The new measure will be rolled out between 2022 and 2025 to give companies time to develop processes for the recovery, sorting, packaging, and recycling of their products.

Under the plan, producers of containers, packaging, and printed matter – including plastics – will be responsible for a product throughout its entire life cycle. They will be in charge of the recovery, sorting, packaging, and recycling of their products.

Businesses will have to meet the targets laid out by the government and face penalties if they fail to do so. The plan is expected to push companies to opt for more environmentally friendly materials.

