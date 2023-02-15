Quebec recycler EcoFab adds new Weima shredder

Quebec-based plastic recycler EcoFib has just acquired a new recycling line that utilizes a W5.22 single-shaft shredder from Weima to turn post-industrial film scrap into pellets.

Headquartered in Drummondville, EcoFib exclusively processes post-industrial plastic scrap, transforming it into plastic pellets in a variety of colours for sale to nearby companies to be manufactured into new plastic products.

The Weima W5.22 shredder – formerly known as the WKS 2200 – features a Bosch-Rexroth hydraulic drive, and is the first stage of recycling this post-industrial film scrap. The material is loaded into the machine’s hopper via infeed conveyor. Because film is bulky and unruly, the shredder’s built-in swing ram technology keeps the material pressed against the rotor to maximize its shredding efficiency.

The post-industrial film that is processed with the Weima line is sourced primarily from the Greater Montreal area, with only about five per cent of the film coming from further away. After the film is shredded, it’s then sent to a Gamma Meccanica pelletizer for further processing.

All in all, this recycling system can produce approximately ten million pounds of plastic pellets each year, Weima officials said.

For the next step, EcoFib – which was founded in 2008 and currently employs about 36 workers – plans to invest in an automatic screen changer for the new shredder so it can begin processing post-consumer plastics as well as post-industrial scrap.