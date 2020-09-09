Plastics Recycling Show Europe postponed until 2021

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE), which was scheduled to take place on Oct. 27-28 in Amsterdam, has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the organizers announced in a Sept. 9 statement.

The next edition of the PRSE exhibition and conference will be held in 2021. A virtual PRSE event is planned instead, in the last quarter of 2020.

Dates of both events will be announced at a later date.

“The event organizers had worked closely with the venue to implement enhanced health and safety measures in line with government guidance so that PRSE could take place this October,” show organizers said in the statement. “However, the decision to postpone the event was made after consultation with all the event’s stakeholders and with careful consideration of current restrictions on international travel.”

This is the second time the 2020 show has been postponed. Originally scheduled for March 25-26, the show was pushed back to October in early March as the pandemic began to spread.

Organized jointly by Crain Communications and Plastics Recyclers Europe, PRSE is a pan-European, free-to-attend exhibition and a conference designed specifically for plastics recycling professionals.