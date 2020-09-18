Montreal’s Loop Industries, Suez to build first “Infinite Loop” recycling facility in Europe

Montreal-based recycling technology provider Loop Industries has announced plans to partner with French multinational environmental services provider Suez to build the first “Infinite Loop” recycling facility in Europe.

Based on enhanced recycling, the partnership will combine the resource management expertise of Suez with Loop’s patented and proprietary low-energy technology that enables waste plastic to be recycled an infinite number of times, with no degradation in quality.

The new project will help global beverage and consumer goods brand companies in Europe meet the targets for a high level of recycled content in their products to which they have committed.

In a statement, the companies said the new enhanced recycling facility dedicated to PET plastic will be the largest in the world, with the potential to produce the equivalent of approximately 4.2 billion food-grade beverage bottles made of 100 per cent recycled and infinitely recyclable PET plastic annually.

“Suez has been involved for more than 10 years in mechanical plastic recycling, while investing constantly in research and innovation,” said Jean-Marc Boursier, COO, Suez Group. “In 2019, we processed 450,000 tons of plastics across Europe and produced 150,000 tons of recycled plastics. Highly convinced by the complementarity between mechanical and chemical recycling solutions, we are thrilled to be part of this innovative project with Loop Industries, as it will expand our offer and our solutions improving the economic and environmental performance of our industrial customers, but also contributing to sustainable resource management.”

The final site selection for the recycling facility is targeted for completion by mid-2021, and commissioning of the plant is currently projected in 2023.