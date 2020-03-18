Mitsubishi Chemical buys two European plastics recycling companies

March 18, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

As part of its stated goal of supporting the circular economy, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. has purchased two European plastics recycling companies focusing on engineered plastics, bringing supply of these recycled resins in-house.

The Tokyo-based chemical firm has acquired Swiss recycling firms Minger Kunststofftechnik AG and Minger Plastic AG for an undisclosed amount.

The purchase was made through its group company Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

In a press release, Mitsubishi said that the acquisition will allow it to establish an integrated business model for engineering plastics, from manufacturing to sales, machining, collection, and reuse.

The Minger companies together have significant engineering plastics recycling infrastructure in Europe, Mitsubishi said. They collect material across a wide swath of the continent and have substantial recycling capacity, focusing specifically on such engineering plastics as polyether ether ketone (PEEK), polyvinylidene dilluoride (PVDF) and nylon.