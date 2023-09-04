Erema Group, Lindner form holding company to advance plastics recycling

Called Blueone Solutions, the goal of the company is to set new industry standards.

The owners of extruder maker Erema Group and shredder and recycling equipment maker Lindner Holding – both based in Austria – have partnered to found a holding company called Blueone Solutions, to jointly execute research projects to create industry standards in plastics recycling.

The two each own a 50 per cent share of the new company, with Lindner contributing shares of Lindner Washtech to the merger.

According to a joint statement released by the OEMs, Blueone Solutions aims to leverage both companies’ expertise and jointly execute research projects to fine-tune and optimize the different steps in plastics recycling in pursuit of energy-efficient solutions and consistently high recyclate qualities. The company plans to offer total recycling packages that coordinate the extruder, the upstream washing system and material handling, with cross-process control and monitoring.

“A functioning recycling industry demands a focus on the entire process and value chain from waste collection and processing to recycling and the final plastic product,” said Erema Group CEO Manfred Hackl in a joint statement. “Thanks to this merger, Erema and Lindner will create a better overall understanding to jointly shape the necessary further development, especially in the polyolefins sector.”

“As the respective industry leaders, we recognized the need for process optimization some time ago,” added Michael Lackner, managing director of Lindner. “A functioning circular economy is only possible by merging waste management with recycling management. Our common goal is clearly to set new industry standards.”

Going forward, the companies said, they will offer “optimally coordinated all-in-one solutions” that will allow clients to buy a total package tailored to their needs.