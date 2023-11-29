Borealis strengthens advanced mechanical recycling portfolio with Integra Plastics deal

Integra is an advanced mechanical recycling player based in Bulgaria.

In a move designed to boost its advanced mechanical recycling portfolio, materials company Borealis AG is acquiring Integra Plastics AD, for an undisclosed amount.

Based in Elin Pelin, Bulgaria, Integra Plastics AD operates a modern advanced mechanical recycling plant built in 2019 with what Borealis officials call “state-of-the-art equipment.”

Integra Plastics has the ability to transform post-consumer waste into high quality polyolefin recyclates suitable for demanding applications, they added, and has more than 20,000 tons of recycling capacity.

“In line with Borealis’ Strategy 2030, we continue making steady progress on our circularity journey by reinventing essentials for sustainable living,” Lucrèce Foufopoulos, Borealis executive vice president, polyolefins said in a Nov. 29 news release. “The addition of Integra Plastics AD will strengthen our ability to deliver on our advanced mechanical recycling ambition and enable our customers to meet their sustainability targets.”