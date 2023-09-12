Worker dies in incident at Ontario plastics recycling plant

The death occurred on Aug. 28 at NexCycle Innovations, and authorities are investigating.

An employee at a plastics recycling facility in Brampton, Ont., has died in an on-the-job incident, according to media reports.

The death occurred on Monday, Aug. 28, at NexCycle Innovations, according to CBC News, which cited Ontario’s labour ministry.

The police and the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development (MLITSD) are both investigating, reports say.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the worker’s family, friends and colleagues,” the ministry said in a statement.

Nexcycle, which has been in business for about 25 years, recycles post-industrial plastic scrap, including polypropylene and polyethylene, and has a capacity of around 100 million pounds per year. The company is owned by Strategic Materials Inc. (SMI), a glass recycling company with locations across the U.S.