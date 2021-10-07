Vecoplan expands after-sales operations

Shredder maker Vecoplan LLC has augmented its after-sales department with seven new new hires.

The Archdale, N.C.-based company has named Mitchell Hall to oversee replacement parts sales operations and technical services, which provide Vecoplan machine maintenance and repair. According to Vecoplan officials, Hall is a veteran in customer service with over 15 years’ experience in the financial and government industries where he managed call and walk-in service centres, risk management operations, and payment operations.

Paula Gates has also joined the company as the administrator to manage its field technical services, serving as the liaison between customers and Vecoplan’s technicians that perform at customer sites.

The after-sales department has also hired five service technicians for both in-house and field positions. “Vecoplan wants to provide the best service possible to our customers for the life of their machines, which often can last a decade or longer,” Mitchell Hall said. “Offering maintenance and service by full-time employees who know our equipment intimately is a value-add for customers. We will be benchmarking ourselves against first-in-class service models to elevate the customer experience.”

Vecoplan is the North American subsidiary of Vecoplan AG, located in Germany. The company manufactures industrial and mobile shredding equipment and recycling systems for plastics, wood, biomass, recycling, and waste, and waste-to-energy markets. Vecoplan is represented in Canada by Greg Parent.