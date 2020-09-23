Upgraded PU mixing, metering machine from KraussMaffei

A new entry-level mixing and metering machine from KraussMaffei is designed to meet the needs of medium-sized PU processing companies performing reaction injection molding (RIM).

The EcoStar Compact includes a Siemens KTP400 control, double-walled feed hoppers and a suction line with a screen-pack filter. The EcoStar Compact comes in five sizes, with pump capacities ranging from about 1 gallon to 10.6 gallons per minute.

Part of an upgrade and relaunch of all of KraussMaffei’s PU metering equipment, the EcoStar Compact replaces previous EcoStar machines in the line. It has self-cleaning linear and transfer mixing heads. Closed-loop control is optional for the machine’s metering pump to provide a continuous optimal flow rate. Additional optional equipment includes low-pressure bypass valves, heater cartridges for tank heating and a compressor cooling unit.

Benefits include efficient production and high-quality finished parts. The machine also has an attractive cost-to-performance ratio, short delivery times, and reliable process control for homogeneous mixing.