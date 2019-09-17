Truck-fill line proofing system prevents expensive silo-filling errors

September 17, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

The Conair Group’s truck-fill line-proofing system is designed to prevent expensive mix-ups during the transferring of truckload-quantity material to silos by remotely locking access to silo-fill lines, thereby making it impossible to connect to any silo line until the correct line is confirmed and remotely unlocked by an authorized user.

Available as either a stand-alone system or an easy-to-install connection for its FLX-128 Plus material handling control, the line-proofing system consists of a PLC module, wiring leads, and one electronically-controlled interlock device per silo line. “The plug-and-play system control, which connects directly to the FLX-128 Plus control panel, is pre-loaded with line-proofing software,” said Doug Brewster, Conair’s conveying systems manager. “From it, power/communications wiring extends to each of the remotely-mounted interlock devices at the end of each silo fill-line, and each provides a new four-inch quick-connect point that’s protected by a hinged, electro-mechanical access gate.”

In normal operation, Brewster continued, the gate on each interlock device is locked by default to prevent unauthorized silo-line access. “When truck unloading is required, authorized plant personnel log into the control, complete a brief list of required information for each delivery, and then select and electro-mechanically unlock one silo-fill line,” he said. “Outside at the silo location, a green indicator light indicates the open interlock. The trucker simply lifts the interlock gate to open it, connects to the silo-fill line, and fills the silo. When filling is complete, the trucker disconnects from the fill line and closes the inter-lock gate, which automatically re-locks the device.” The shipment data required by the line-proofing software is customizable, Brewster added. “Required data may include truck numbers, material numbers, order numbers, passcodes, barcode scans, and other information,” he said. “Every transaction is time-stamped and logged for accountability.”