System monitors railcar unloading

September 25, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Available from Maguire Products Canada, Novatec Inc.’s RailSense system monitors the condition of the major components in railcar unloading systems, diagnoses problems, and recommends corrective actions.

RailSense monitors pressure, vibration, vacuum, and temperature; checks the condition of filters, oil, and bearings; and ascertains the overall operating health of the systems, which are used to transfer resin and other bulk materials into silos. RailSense sensor data is transmitted via Internet connection to a PC, smart phone or tablet using easily understandable icons that describe the condition of major components and recommend necessary corrective actions via text messages and email.

Based on Novatec’s MachineSense technology, which employs machine-wearable sensors to facilitate predictive maintenance, RailSense users receive equipment data in real-time. With RailSense, the operator of the railcar unloading system can avoid multiple trips between the railcar, the silo pad, and the unloader to check fill levels and unloading conditions. The easy-to-use system allows workers to perform maintenance based on actual equipment conditions, and alerts users to problems before equipment fails.