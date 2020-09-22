Canadian Plastics

Sponsored Content: Lorenz launches NEW lightning ship program

September 22, 2020   By Lorenz Coneying Products


With the fastest delivery in North America, Lorenz Conveying Products now offers same day shipping on a variety of products. When delivery is critical, choose Lorenz Lightning Ship!

Products include: Diverter Valves, Slide Gates, Angel Hair Traps, Couplings, Elbows, Fittings, Probe Boxes, Manifolds, Pick-Up Wands, Iris Valves & more! Lorenz leverages the latest packing, shipping and tracking systems to ensure your orders are received on time and ready for installation.

Customize any Lorenz product to meet your system requirements! Customized designs…space constraints…corrosive applications…hazardous locations…high temperatures…outdoor installations… we do it all!

Download Lorenz Lightning Ship Literature here – https://lorenz.ca/resources/

We are “the conveying products people”.

Website: www.lorenzproducts.com

Toll Free: U.S.A. 1-800-263-7782 || Canada 1-800-263-1942

E-Mail: sales@lorenz.ca

