Sponsored Content: Lorenz Diverter Valves

Lorenz Conveying Products manufactures, 2, 3 and 4-Way Diverter Valves for vacuum or dilute phase (15 PSI max) pneumatic conveying systems.

Unobstructed flow improves system performance eliminating product degradation. Divert the blade with product in the stream whether its powders, pellets or granules.

Positive Blade Lock (PBL)

Active Compression Seals (ACS)

Lightweight Aluminum body construction

Temperature rated for up to 82º C (180º F)

Install horizontally or vertically for simple system design

Customize ANY Lorenz product to meet your specialized application.

2 Week Delivery is standard! For more information – sales@lorenz.ca

Toll Free: U.S.A. 1-800-263-7782 * Canada 1-800-263-1942

E-Mail: sales@lorenz.ca

Contact: Monique Gatien

Website: http://www.lorenzproducts.com