Canadian Plastics

Powder Show Digital Flow virtual event takes place on Feb. 18

The one-day event is designed to bring critical education and networking opportunities to the powder and bulk solids processing community.

February 16, 2021   Canadian Plastics


Raw Materials Handling

The organizers of the International Powder & Bulk Solids Conference & Exhibition (The Powder Show) are hosting the second edition of Powder Show Digital Flow on Thursday, Feb. 18.

The one-day virtual event will examine a number of conveying topics, including how the food and beverage industry is using technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and advanced human-machine interfaces (HMIs) to adapt in a time of crisis.

The event will be kicked off with a keynote address on the international powder and bulk solids sector in 2021 and beyond.

Advertisment

All the sessions are free. To register, click here.

The event is sponsored by Lorenz Conveying Products, Marion Process Solutions, and National Bulk Equipment.

Print this page

Related Stories
Expoplast 2020 cancelled, replacement virtual event scheduled for November-December
Expoplast is now part of virtual manufacturing trade event
Plastics Recycling Show Europe postponed until 2021
Plast-Ex trade show moved from May to November

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*