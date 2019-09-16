Piovan introducing new RFID conveying technology

September 16, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

At the upcoming K 2019 trade show in Dusseldorf, Germany, Penta, a brand of the Piovan Group, will introduce a new RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tagging system which checks that the match between raw materials sources and destinations is correct.

If an error occurs, the conveying system doesn’t activate the loading cycle, thereby avoiding any risk of contamination between different materials.

A system of LEDs, which can also be duplicated on a dedicated display, guides the operator. The LEDs change colour as the conveying pipes are coupled, enabling active connections to be checked at a glance.

Penta will also use the K event to show off its Vakupulse system, which will be in operation to show the conveying of materials in the dense phase, which is particularly suitable for conveying delicate raw materials at low speeds and flow rates over short distances.

Piovan is represented in Canada by Piovan Canada Ltd., which is headquartered in Mississauga, Ont.