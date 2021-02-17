New Maguire vacuum pump simplifies conveying

The new NVRBE vacuum pump from Maguire Products Inc. is designed to be easy to install, operate, and maintain, and to simplify conveying of raw materials from storage.

The pump can be configured in “mini-central” systems with Maguire’s extremely compact LowPro receivers mounted on multiple blenders, and has user-friendly features that include a Clear-Vu dust collection bin that allows the operator to easily see when cleaning is required; a filter safety switch that minimizes dust contamination and which initiates an alarm and stops the blower if the filter becomes clogged; a pressure differential switch that acts as a clogged filter sensor, stopping the blower if the filter is clogged over 90 per cent; an air bypass valve that prolongs pump life and minimizes power usage by allowing the blower to keep running when no vacuum is called for; and quieter operation in comparison with positive displacement pumps.

“The automatic features of the NVRBE vacuum pump and its simplicity of use make it especially compatible with Maguire’s LowPro receivers,” said Frank Kavanagh, vice president of sales and marketing. “Besides having an up to 80 per cent lower profile than traditional receivers and being easier to configure, LowPro receivers are autonomously controlled, making them suitable for deployment in automated mini-central systems for conveying to multiple blenders.”

And like all Maguire systems, the NVRBE vacuum pump comes with a five-year warranty.