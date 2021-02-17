New Conair conveying control has auto-configuration, cost-saving diagnostics

Conair Group’s new SmartFLX conveying control introduces a new system architecture with a more powerful PLC processor, faster and clearer communications, a Universal I/O panel structure, and an intelligent configurator that simplifies and reduces costs for system design and installation, system expansion, and remote diagnostics.

A 10-inch, high-resolution colour monitor displays the new SmartFLX user interface, which incorporates a context-sensitive Help system that provides specific instructions for each screen presentation. It operates atop a new PLC processor and software, with all system intelligence centralized in the system’s main panel for easy, single-point software upgrades.

The new “smart” FLX conveying control system can support greater overall capacity – up to 40+ pumps, 256+ receivers and 500+ controlled sources and all available features – using just three I/O panel types. And if system growth is required, the SmartFLX configurator can automatically identify available panel and I/O capacity, assess if it will be sufficient to meet the additional need, then provide an optimized installation plan.

For complex troubleshooting or questions, customers can share system configuration files with Conair support personnel to evaluate performance, review equipment duty-cycle data, test alternate settings, or identify fault conditions remotely, without the need for an in-person visit.