Myers Industries announces CFO transition

Myers Industries Inc., a manufacturer of polymer products and conveying and material handling equipment, has appointed Dan Hoehn as its interim chief financial officer after the departure of former CFO Kevin Brackman.

The Akron, Ohio-based company is now looking for a permanent CFO.

Hoehn has served as the company’s vice president, corporate controller since August 2019.

“Dan brings significant professional financial and accounting experience, and we’re pleased to have him lead our finance team at this important time of executive transition and ongoing evolution of our company,” said Mike McGaugh, Myers Industries president and CEO. “I am confident that Dan will continue to provide valuable insight as part of our leadership team as we work to identify and appoint a permanent CFO.”

Myers makes products for the international industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets; and also distributes tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S.