Sponsored Content: Lorenz Conveying Products – Your #1 Solution to Equipment Maintenance

The Lorenz Maintenance Gate allows you to maintain downstream equipment with ease. Specific to dilute phase, vacuum and gravity applications when periodic shutdown/maintenance is required.

Mount above airlocks or below bins and hoppers

Polymer liner

Square or Round Orifice

Choice of Actuation (Hand Crank, Hand Wheel of Chain Wheel)

The Lorenz Series “A” Gate has a standard narrow profile, lightweight aluminum frame. Rated up to 110ºC (230ºF). Optional clear covers allow for accurate viewing when the gate is in service. For more information – https://lorenz.ca/our-products/valves-gates/maintenance-gates-roller-gates-gravity-dual-control-gates-dual-air-cylinder-roller-gates/maintenance-gate-series/

