Kice Industries adds more sizes to VJX rotary airlocks

September 19, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Kice Industries Inc. has significantly expanded the sizes available for its VJX rotary airlock, which can be used as a retrofit on pneumatic conveying equipment for resin handling.

The drop-through, in-board bearing and seal cartridges are designed for easier maintenance and replacement of seals and bearings. Compared to competing products, the design can withstand higher operating pressures without maintenance, which reduces downtime and overall operating cost.

The new sizes – which make the VJX applicable with more sizes of conveying equipment – include 18 inches (rotor size) by 12 inches by 12 inches (inlet and outlet sizes); 18 by 14 by 14; 20 by 12 by 12; 20 by 15 by 15; 24 by 15 by 15; and 24 by 20 by 20.

The VJX airlocks come with a maintenance-free Teflon seal with triple quad-ring seals to protect bearings from product contamination. There are no packing seals to tighten or replace. With fewer parts and an improved seal, the VJX airlock can withstand higher operating pressures without maintenance, significantly reducing downtime and overall operating costs.

Finally, the patented bearing cartridge design bolts to endplate for ease of assembly and maintenance.